Ground collapses under pallbearers carrying coffin, dumping them into grave (video)

During a funeral at Pittsburgh's Green Mountain Cemetery, pallbearers were about to set down the coffin they were carrying when the ground collapsed under them. The men fell right into the grave along with the coffin. A mourner caught the entire shocking moment on video. Watch below.

"It was just a horrible incident that happened at a bad moment," the deceased's stepdaughter, Maribelle Rodriguez, told ABC7. "The whole [platform] was trembling. It was wobbly; the wood was all wet and soaked."



Rodriguez said that the casket landed on the deceased's son "and he was out like a light with his face in the mud."

The pallbearers all suffered injuries but apparently nothing too serious.

"I think [the funeral home and cemetery] should apologize," Rodriguez said. "There should be some reimbursement, being that the ceremony was interrupted; nothing was done properly."



