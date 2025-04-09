Handle PDFs like a pro forever with this $48 tool

TL;DR: Let UPDF help you make peace of PDFs for good with this lifetime license for $47.97 (reg. $149), the best price on the web, now through April 27.

Let's be honest: no one really looks forward to dealing with PDFs. But it's 2025, and thankfully, there's now a smarter way to manage them.

UPDF takes the frustration out of editing, converting, and organizing PDF files, so you can stop dreading the task. And right now, you can score a lifetime subscription for just $47.97 (regularly $149.99) through April 27.

Make peace with PDFs for life

Think of UPDF as the PDF whisperer. It gives you all the tools to work with this unpopular file format — from editing to annotating to comparing two PDFs side-by-side. UPDF also makes it easy to convert PDFs into Office files, images, or other formats like TXT and HTML.

Want to work with an existing PDF? You can replace, crop, extract, reorder, or insert new pages into a file as needed. UPDF also includes AI integration that lets you do things like translate a PDF from another language.

If you're working with sensitive information, UPDF allows you to add passwords to PDF files. You can also encrypt them and choose from three levels of encryption — 128-bit RC4, 128-bit AES, and 256-bit AES.

This lifetime license gives you permanent access to this handy tool. And it's compatible with Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android devices, so it's ready to use on all your devices.

UPDF scored an impressive 4.2 stars on the Mac App Store, and for good reason. It's great for both personal and business use.

Score a lifetime subscription to UPDF for $47.97 (reg. $149), the best price online, through April 27.

UPDF – Edit, Convert, AI Chat with PDF: Lifetime Subscription – $47.97

See Deal

StackSocial prices subject to change.

See other items in the shop.