How to make pine needle soda, a fizzy, nutritious drink

I learned from this video that it's possible to make a fizzy drink from pine needles and sugar water. I'm no expert, so as with anything, do your own research on how to safely prepare this drink if you want to try it. Some pine needles can be toxic, so it's extremely important to know that the kind you use are edible.

Here's one of many recipes to make pine needle soda. All you need to make this drink are safe-to-consume pine needles, water, and sugar. Of course, you can add in any of your own flavors or ingredients. The guy in the video adds some maple syrup to one of his, and it looks delicious.

Pine needle soda is often compared to sprite in its taste. The way it becomes fizzy is through fermentation. The young, tender needles of pine trees used to make this soda are rich in vitamin C, antioxidants, and other nutrients. This drink is gaining popularity due to its health benefits and distinct flavor. I'm on a mission to try some now!



See also: Measuring spoons made from pine cones