I jailbroke my Kindle so you don't have to

A new, non-destructive Kindle Jailbreak even works on my 2014 Kindle Voyage. I'm just not sure I needed it.

When I saw this video on how easy and valuable jailbreaking your Amazon Kindle can be, I immediately thought, "Hell ya!" I have jailbroken the Kindle after living in Amazon's weird, neatly walled garden for years; however, I am not sure it is doing much for me. I don't keep many books in Calibre; I mostly read library books via Libby, and the Jailbreak makes this no easier. I'd rather just use the "Read in Kindle" feature inside Libby and send books through Amazon's system as it is all inside the Libby app. Exporting a DRM'd epub and using Adobe to send it to my jailbroken Kindle is too much work.

It would be great if I had my library jailbroken and sitting in Calibre. I do not have the book ownership issues some people find with Amazon's digital libraries and really try hard to get everything via a free source. This does require that I sometimes convert books to Amazon's stupid format, and KOReader will be great for those instances.

The biggest thing to come of this is that jailbreaking has confirmed to me that my 2014 Kindle Voyage remains a perfectly fine Kindle. It does everything I need, and I still can't find a reason to upgrade. If you decide to jailbreak, however, make sure you have a USB data cable and not power-only. That was my only hitch.

