Marjorie Taylor Greene: Grand Moff of 'The Gulf of Ignorance'

Democrats upended a House Natural Resources Committee hearing considering Georgia Peach Marjorie Taylor Greene's legislation seeking to confirm Trump's rebranding of the Gulf of Mexico by proposing a bunch of creative amendments.

But at a House Natural Resources Committee hearing marking up her bill, Democrats ridiculed the situation by forcing votes on amendment after amendment on a raft of possible odd names for the gulf, Politico reported on Wednesday.

"One amendment would have renamed the Gulf of Mexico the 'Gulf of Ignorance.' Another would have dubbed it the 'Gulf of Helene,' after a major hurricane that wreaked havoc off the coast of Florida last year," reported Ben Jacobs. "In a similar vein, Democrats threw out calling it the 'Gulf of American Should Rejoin The Paris Accord' — the global emissions reduction pledge from which Trump has on two separate occasions withdrawn the United States."

Perhaps the grandest attempt to troll House Republicans came from ranking member Rep. Jared Huffman (D-CA), who introduced an amendment to rename the entire planet Earth to "Donald Trump." "Let's skate to where the puck is going," said Huffman, adding that the amendment would be an opportunity for Republicans to "show how mindlessly cultish you are."