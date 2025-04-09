Murderbot "would rather be watching TV" in own trailer

Murderbot is a new show from Apple TV based on the novel series by Martha Wall—a favorite of Jason's—and the trailer arrives just in time to soak up lingering Severance viewers contemplating canceling for another 3 years, or however long it takes them to make a new season of it. Alexander Skarsgård stars as a security robot that has attained sentience—but must conceal it to avoid decommissioning. It plays like a light-comedy Robocop that yet lets itself get nasty and violent when called for.

It's rogue. It's powerful. It would rather be watching TV. Based on the award-winning, best-selling series by Martha Wells, Murderbot follows a rogue security unit as it searches for the meaning of life. Murderbot premieres May 16 on Apple TV+ In a high-tech future, a rogue security robot (Alexander Skarsgård) secretly gains free will. To stay hidden, it reluctantly joins a new mission protecting scientists on a dangerous planet…even though it just wants to binge soap operas. Subscribe to Apple TV's YouTube channel: Follow Apple TV: Instagram: TikTok: Facebook: X: Giphy: Follow Apple Films: Instagram: X: More from Apple TV: Apple TV+ is a streaming service with original stories from the most creative minds in TV and film. Watch now on the Apple TV app: Subscription required for Apple TV+ #Murderbot #Trailer #AppleTV

