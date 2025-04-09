Watch: mushroom with bionic arms paints a picture of a head

I had a lot of fun watching this video of a "mushroom with bionic arms painting a picture of a head". It's amazing that we have the technology to make that sentence a reality. I wish I could sit next to this mushroom and draw with it for an evening.

From YouTube:

"This is an oyster mushroom painting a picture. The arms and paint brushes are controlled by its bio-electrical signals. The mushroom is even controlling the rotation of the canvas. We think it's the first painting that a fungi has ever created. The mushroom is painted with red and black acrylic inks and a copper coloured poured acrylic. The music is taken from a recording of a concert we played (with mushrooms) at the Royal Northern College of Music in Manchester in March 2025."



See also: Mushrooms better at playing keyboard than famed cat