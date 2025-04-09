Nancy Mace declares constituent complaints "completely evil"

Republican Congressperson Nancy Mace paused her campaign to regulate who can pee in which bathroom to decry constituents complaining about real problems.

Nancy Mace feels it is evil for people to call her office unhappy that the government services they rely on are disappearing. Instead, she wants the phone lines kept clear for people who need to complain about imagined threats to bathroom goers.

My message to the deranged town hall fakers – listen up: pic.twitter.com/QsDkGUhUti — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) April 7, 2025

The South Carolina representative insisted the "BS calls are taking away from people who have real needs" and said none of the callers had "any issues that need to be resolved." "What you all are doing is evil; it's completely evil," Mace argued. "Help those in our community. Help those in need. "Stop making BS excuses that… put people in harm's way," she continued. "You're just being nasty, you're being ugly, you're being hateful, you're being evil. Stop it." Tag24

Republicans are now ignoring their constituents as if elections no longer matter.