Recession is "likely" admits JP Morgan CEO to Fox News (video)

While Donald Trump promises that his tariffs will be "legendary," JP Morgan Chase's Jamie Dimon warns that a "probable" recession is about to hit.

The CEO sounded the alarm this morning on Fox News, when host Maria Bartiromo asked, "Do you personally expect a recession?"

To which Dimon did not think twice. "Probably," he answered. "It's a likely outcome." (See video below, posted by Republicans against Trump.)

So much for Donald Trump's Day One promise, when, on Jan 20, he erroneously stated, "The Golden age of America begins right now."

