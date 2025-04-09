Tesla's solar division discovers one weird trick to stop bad numbers: just don't report them

Remember that time at Burning Man when our favorite billionaire edgelord told his cousins they should totally start a solar company?

As reported in CleanTechnica, Tesla's solar installations have been cratering harder than Elon's reputation. After pathetically bragging about installing 100 measly megawatts in late 2022, they've spent four straight quarters watching their numbers drop faster than Kanye West's fan base. Then – because of course they did – they just stopped reporting the numbers altogether in 2024.

For those keeping score at home: while Tesla was pretending 100 megawatts was impressive, the rest of the U.S. solar industry casually installed 50 gigawatts in 2024. That's like bragging to the graduating class of Harvard Medical School about your completion certificate from the Reseda School of Homeopathy.

But hey, what else should we expect from a company born from a Burning Man conversation between a megalomaniacal manchild and his techbro cousins? Turns out running a successful solar company requires more than desert vibes and family nepotism. Who could have possibly guessed?

