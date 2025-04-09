The best way to cut bell peppers

I used to randomly hack away at bell peppers, ending up with oddly shaped slices covered in seeds. But a few years ago, I learned the trick to cutting bell peppers. Once you learn this method, you'll never go back.

Cut a ½-inch slice from the stem side of the pepper.

Cut a ½-inch slice from the bottom of the pepper.

With a paring knife, cut the 4 fins connecting the seed pod to the pepper. Remove the stem from the top part of the pepper. Now you have 3 seedless pepper sections to slice up any way you like!

