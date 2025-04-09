Trump's new loyalty test: "golden Trump bust lapel pins"

Members of Trump's cabinet, as well as Congresspeople and Senators, are being instructed to wear a tribute to their inglorious, convicted felon leader.

Substacker Dean Blundell shares a post from social media in which the new FCC Chairman is sporting not a US Flag but a gleaming golden bust of Donald Trump. Purportedly, these lapel pins are popping up around Washington, D.C. It is a pretty big ask for elected members of Congress not to wear their respective lapel badges; they all seem quite proud of them.

The image making the rounds on X, courtesy of Drew Pavlou, shows the Chairman of the Federal Communications Commission, the guy who regulates radio, TV, internet, satellite, and cable in the U.S., proudly wearing one of these pins. Pavlou's caption nails it: "Welcome to MAGA Maoism." The pin, a golden relief of Trump's unmistakable profile, sits on a blue suit jacket, a stark contrast to the Mao Zedong badge in the same frame—a red circle with the Chinese leader's face, a relic of a time when loyalty to the Chairman was non-negotiable. The parallels aren't subtle, and they're not accidental. Dean Blundell

