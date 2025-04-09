Video store owner's kind gesture to his best customer (video)

Karin Hildebrand Lau/shutterstock Karin Hildebrand Lau/shutterstock

When forced to close, the owner of an Idaho video store ensured that regular customers could continue their daily routine.

After 30 years, a video store was forced to close as movie delivery technology has moved on. Knowing, however, how important the routine of coming in and picking a movie was to one of his customers, who was born with Down syndrome, he established a small video rental section in his neighboring convenience store, just for her.

Acts of kindness go a long way today.

Previously:
A woman's act of kindness at McDonald's leads to 167 customers who pay it forward
Acts of kindness and heroism shine amid the LA Fires
Stranded in Japan, an unforgettable act of kindness