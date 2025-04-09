Watch: Ma Chao's world record-breaking eggshell carvings

This collection of striking artworks was created by artist Ma Chao, who recently claimed the world record for the largest display of engraved eggshells in Langfang, Hebei, China, on 3 March 2025. Chao's 1,040 engraved eggs all have an incredible amount of detail in their imagery.

Egg carving has been an artform practiced in China since the Ming and Qing dynasties, but it's not as popular as it once was. In Chao's display, je recreated the Journey to the West (1986) TV series on eggshells. I'm now fascinated by this artform and Chaos dedication to it.

From Guinness World Records:

"So, what is eggshell carving? At its core, it's the delicate act of etching intricate designs onto shells as thin as 0.3 millimeters. The shell could shatter if you sneeze, so you've got to hold your breath, keep your hands steady, and your focus razor-sharp. One slip, and it's game over. Oh, and the shell's curved, so forget flat-surface drawing tricks – every stroke has to dance along that tricky arc.

"It tests your eyes, your hands, and your ability to stay sane," Ma Chao said."

