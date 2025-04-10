Flight attendants snitch on ICE flights

Hey, you know those sketchy, largely illegal, life-shattering flights that are being used to disappear American citizens, legal asylum seekers and individuals who screwed up by entering the United States of America illegally? You will be shocked, shocked, I say to discover that bad shit has been happening onboard them while they're in the air, before take-off and most certainly after landing. ProPublica recently ran a fascinating/horrifying story on what goes on during said flights. None of it is good. If your stomach hasn't turned yet today, here's your opening. McKenzie Funk's reporting on this one is killer.

Even more killer, however, are his sources for much of the information from this sordid airborne tale: the flight attendants employed on the flights chartered by the Trump Administration to wisk those they deem undesirable out of the country.

From ProPublica:

When the flight attendants joined GlobalX, it was a startup with big plans. It sold investors and new hires alike on a vision of VIP clients, including musicians and sports teams, and luxury destinations, especially in the Caribbean. "You can't beat the eXperience," read a company tagline.



…But as the airline grew, more and more of its planes were filled with migrants in chains. Some flight attendants were livid about it. Last year, an anonymous GlobalX employee sent an all-caps, all-staff screed that ricocheted around the startup. "WHERE IS THE COMPANY GOING?" the email asked. "YOU SIGNED A 5 YEAR CONTRACT WITH ICE? … WHAT HAPPENED TO THIS BECOMING A PRESTIGE CHARTER AIRLINE?" "They never taught us anything regarding the immigration flights," one said. "They didn't tell us these people were going to be shackled, wrists to fucking ankles."



All, save one member of the flight crew that Funk spoke with opted to keep their names a secret. It's an understandable precaution. However, given the number of flights that have been chartered from GlobalX and the number of Flight Attendants on each of them, it may not be that hard for the powers-that-be to figure out who spilt the tea. The folks that piped up on the dirt going down have more guts than most of us will be able to muster in our lives.

Image via Flickr/U.S. Immgration Customs Enforcement (Public Domain)

Previously:

• Wannabes and criminals are impersonating ICE officers

• ICE agents remove legal foreign worker from farm, threaten farmer when questioned about having a warrant

• ICE displays overwhelming force in arrest of sick 61-year-old man