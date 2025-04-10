Framework taking pre-orders for its $549 12-inch laptop today

If political shenanigans still threaten the availability of Framework's modular, repairable laptops, the company is forging on with pre-orders for its (relatively) inexpensive 12-inch model. Pre-built starts at $799 and comes with Windows 11, or you can put it together yourself for $549—bring your own OS. They'll start taking orders today after 9. a.m. Pacific time.

Framework Laptop 12 is a 12.2" convertible with stylus support. Designed for easy customization, upgrades, and repairs.

I used the 12-inch MacBook as my main machine for a while and the lack of similarly-sized models is a shame—you can get something smaller or something bigger, but only the low-DPI Surface Laptop Go hits the spot right now. So I'm eager to check one of these out.

It has either an i3-1315U or i5-1334U processor, with Intel UHD graphics, Intel AX211 Wi-Fi 6E, a single M.2 2230 NVMe SSD slot and a 12.2", 1920 x 1200 16:10 LCD. There are four modular slots, into which a 3.5mm headphone jack, USB-C 3.2, USB-A, HDMI, DisplayPort, Ethernet, SSDs, MicroSD, SD can be added.

It weighs 2.8lbs and is 287mm x 214mm x 18.5mm (11.3in x 8.43in x 0.73in). The 12-inch MacBook was 11.04in x 7.74in inches and weighed 2.03lbs, and the Surface Laptop Go is 10.95in x 8.1in and 2.5lbs.

On Linux compatibility: "Since 13th Gen Intel Core is mature, the platform itself is super stable with Linux. Touchscreen and stylus work great too. Many of our engineering team members are using their favorite Linux distros on their Framework Laptop 12 development units."

Previously:

• Framework stops selling some laptops in U.S. due to new tariffs

• Framework's first desktop PC

• Framework: a thin and light laptop you can fix and upgrade yourself

• Framework's repairable, upgradeable 16-inch laptop taken apart (and reassembled)