Incompetence reigns supreme: Trump calls wrong person

CBS reports that convicted felon #47 flew into a rage when he realized he was on the phone with HR McMaster instead of South Carolina's Gov. Henry McMaster.

On March 3, Trump attempted to call South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster (R) when he or an aide instead dialed the personal number of Trump's former national security adviser, Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster, according to a new report from CBS News.

Trump referred to H.R. McMaster ― who goes by Herbert ― as Henry on the phone before launching into a conversation not meant for the former adviser.

"Mr. President, this is H.R. McMaster," he reportedly told Trump before the president responded with an expletive.