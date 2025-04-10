Repel desk-approaching colleagues with the pixelated LED Busy Bar

The Busy Bar is a customizable little LED pixel display designed to sit on your desk (or atop your monitor) and do all the things that you might want such a "multi-tool" to do—most importantly, to tell people to get lost. It comes with a "focus timer with distraction blocking feature on your phone and PC," but is fully customizable, open-source, and smart-home ready.

The Busy Bar's business end

• Distraction blocking app, custom busy message, focus timer, cross-platform sync

• App Library, connection to 3rd party software, integrations with calendar events and calls

• Connect to Google Home and Apple Home via Matter protocol

• Open HTTP API, open-source SDK, Python / Go / JavaScript libs, MQTT, no vendor lock-in

As you can see from the "user" side, it's quite fancy. And for $249, it should be!