Trump official confirms what we knew: Elon Musk is painfully unfunny

Our story begins when wildlife biologist and dedicated public servant Ben Vizzachero confronted Elon Musk about getting baselessly fired. Papa Emerald Mine McHairplugs hit him with what he clearly thought was the sickest burn of all time — a quote from Office Space.

The Tesla "founder" thought he was being devastatingly clever by quoting the movie's famous line "What would you say you do here?" Witnesses report Musk delivered this 1999-era reference with a "very condescending smirk," missing that the film was mocking exactly his type of socially-inept corporate overlord.

But wait — this is just 10% of a cringe iceberg! According to Rolling Stone, our boy Elon was so proud of his comedy gold that he:

Posted about it on X (formerly Twitter, formerly a functional social media platform)

Watched Office Space FIVE TIMES to "prepare"

Had a special t-shirt made

Kept using the line over and over like your uncle who just discovered "That's what she said"

"I am become meme," declared the try-hard billionaire at CPAC while waving around a chainsaw. "I'm living the meme. You know, it's like, there's living the dream, and there's living the meme, and that's pretty much what's happening." Owtch.

The reviews from Trump officials are… not great!

"I have been in the same room with Elon, and he always tries to be funny. And he's not funny. Like, at all," says one senior administration official. "He makes these jokes and little asides and smiles and then looks almost hurt if you don't lap up his humor."

"Talking to the guy is sometimes like listening to really rusty nails on a chalkboard," the official added. "He's just the most irritating person I've ever had to deal with, and that is saying something."

Turns out $300 billion can buy you Twitter, multiple companies, and a role destroying the federal government — but it still can't buy you a sense of humor. Maybe try watching Office Space a sixth time, Elon? We're sure that'll do it.

