Upcoming MMO places you in a real-time war with global stakes

You had me at 'giant death robots'. Image via Pumpkin Studio You had me at 'giant death robots'. Image via Pumpkin Studio

MMOs can feel like a full-time job sometimes – despite the market mostly being dominated by a few titans, it's still hard to commit to any of them. Upcoming freshman effort Warborne: Above Ashes from Pumpkin Studio, however, promises a fresh take on the genre that was at least enough to make me do a double take. While most MMOs are strictly instanced into zones to allow for an overarching plot, Warborne (a very apt name) is strictly PVP-focused, aiming to capture a real-time simulation of a six-sided war in a sci-fi setting.

As opposed to the typical rigidity inherent to the genre, it's the fluidity of this Warborne's approach that looks interesting – factions grow and shrink, territory lines shift, and you are for all intents and purposes just a single player in the grand game unfolding around you. (Not to say you can't still feel like a badass, though.) Given that the project is still in active development, exactly how robust this system is remains to be seen, but if it's anything close to the large-scale simulation of, say, EVE Online, it'll be a winner.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TpiF6–EM5c

If nothing else, the unorthodox structure should make for a good amount of community-driven lore. That story will begin to be written when Warborne becomes available as part of the Steam Wargames Fest exhibition later this month.

Previously:
Uncover the tragic history of Fallout Online: The MMO that could have been
There's a Dune MMO game on the way
Amazon is now developing another Lord of the Rings MMO