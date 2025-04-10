Watch bears at the Alaska Zoo test "bear-resistant" trash cans (video)

Bears love human trash, and humans wage a constant battle to keep them out of their trash cans. Human trash isn't good bear food, and bear/human actions are dangerous for both. While acknowledging that a "bear-proof" trash can that is still usable by humans is likely impossible, there is an ongoing effort to design a "bear-resistant" trash can.

When Anchorage Solid Waste Services wanted to test their trash bins, they went to the experts—bears at the Alaska Zoo. In this video, grizzlies stomp, chew, and fight over trash cans that are presumably filled with healthy treats. After removing the lid, one bear wears one as a hat, once again proving bears' superiority over trash can engineers.

Zoos are always looking for ways to enrich the lives of their captives, and these bears provided a public service while having a little fun.