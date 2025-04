If you visit allow.webcam and, yep, enable webcam access, your computer will take your photo and add it to a collage of the prior snapshots.

It's surprising there aren't more penises and butts in the collage but maybe it's a signal that culture has shifted. Or perhaps the site automatically filters those out.

(via Waxy)

Previously:

• Eyecam is a blinking, flitting webcam that looks back at you

• Create a whole landscape from your own webcam