Anti-Musk protestors armed with sledgehammers turn Tesla into trash — and then into treasure (video)

Anti-Musk protestors armed with sledgehammers and baseball bats took out their frustrations by smashing up a used Tesla in London. The "Everyone Hates Elon" group then found a way to turn the heap of Tesla junk into joy.

The second-hand Model S was "safely and legally" destroyed, say the protestors, as it was already headed to the junkyard before the demonstration. The group's intention was "to create a debate about wealth inequality." (See video below, posted by PoliticsJOE.)

"We're giving Londoners a chance to stand up to far-right hatred and billionaires and express how they feel about the current state of the world," the group said, via the Daily Beast. "Therapy is expensive, but this is free."

The group now plans to turn the pile of Tesla trash into treasure by auctioning it off as a "public art piece" to raise money for South London food banks.

A spokesperson was keen to point out that the demolition job took place in a controlled environment, and should not be replicated. "We urge people not to damage other Teslas or any other cars," they said. The car's battery had been taken out and recycled. The Model S can cost up to $95,000 brand new. — Daily Beast

Activists at Everyone Hates Elon saved a Tesla from the scrap heap and invited Brits to come and smash it up.



The stunt raised money for local food banks in London. pic.twitter.com/Ks7DS7GlYd — PoliticsJOE (@PoliticsJOE_UK) April 11, 2025

