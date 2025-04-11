Apple airlifted "as many as 1.5 million" iPhones to U.S. to beat tariffs

Reuters reports that Apple chartered enough cargo flights to ship 600 tons of iPhones to the U.S.—"as many as 1.5 million"—having rushed production in anticipation of President Trump's on-again off-again tarriff regime.

Analysts have warned that U.S. prices of iPhones could surge, given Apple's high reliance on imports from China, the main manufacturing hub of the devices, which is subject to Trump's highest tariff rate of 125%. That figure is far in excess of the tariff of 26% on imports from India, but which is now on hold after Trump called a 90-day pause this week that excludes China.

25% of an iPhone would be $150 to $350, and that's just the base models at either end. Nothing to sneeze at! That's a year of service on a budget MVNO.

