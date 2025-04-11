Bikers Against Child Abuse vice president charged with child abuse

John C. Todaro, 49, of Amherst, N.Y., was charged Wednesday with promoting a sexual performance by a child and possessing a sexual performance by a child, both felonies. Who is Todaro? Todaro is vice president of the Buffalo chapter of Bikers Against Child Abuse.

"Todaro would have had opportunities to be around children and child victims," stated New York State Police in a press release, which detailed his alleged crimes as posession and dissemination of "child pornography."

After his arraignment, Todaro was release on his own recognizance. He is due in court May 2025.

A reminder that the guy who is often talking about something is often thinking about something.

