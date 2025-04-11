Early reviews of the minimalist Sigma BF camera

Sigma is famed for lenses but also makes odd compact cameras such as the stretchy DP series and the tiny full-frame FP. The BF is its latest in this lineup, and the mix of stunning looks, minimalist UX and high-end features won a lot of attention. Reviews are starting to appear.

Jim Fisher: "The Sigma BF draws attention with its modern industrial design and woos creative photographers with a streamlined interface and gorgeous color profiles, but it offers fewer features than mainstream cameras."

Even so, if any camera brand is going to try something so bold, Sigma is the candidate. In the digital era, it's earned a reputation for quirky, off-kilter body design and Foveon imaging tech. There are plenty of examples, but if there's one to point out, it's the dp Quattro compact series, which put the uncommon three-layer imaging tech into an extra-wide body with a fixed prime lens and an odd, backward-angled grip. Sigma hasn't yet made a full-frame Foveon chip; it's working on one but has faced technical challenges bringing it to market. Because of this, the BF uses a standard BSI CMOS chip with a Bayer pattern color filter array.

Vjeran Pavic: "I love this thing."

After a few weeks of using it, the Sigma BF won me over with its bold design, clever controls, clean software, and ability to create stunning photos. It's a lot to get used to, but the results are worth it.

Luke Taylor offers five pros and cons: "The Sigma BF is clearly a luxury camera without an ultra-luxury price tag. If anyone can challenge Leica, it's the designers at Sigma."

Jason Aten: "I Expected the Sigma BF Camera to Be Ridiculous. It Is Surprisingly Good"

The thing you probably care about the most is whether it takes great photos. TL;DR, they are, well, amazing. Even straight-out-of-camera jpegs are very good.

Timothy Coleman: "I've shot hundreds of photos with the stunning Sigma BF – despite its flaws, it makes other cameras feel ordinary"

Sigma says the BF stands for 'Beautiful Foolishness'

Cameralabs: "The Sigma BF is a stylish mirrorless camera with a 24 Megapixel full-frame sensor and L-mount, packed into a body milled from a single block of aluminium. Launched in February 2025, Sigma says it's designed as a simple system camera for everyday use, aimed at photographers first." Check out my first-looks preview video below, or keep scrolling for the written highlights!"

James Artaius compares it to a concept car: "If a workman is only as good as his tools, then the new Sigma BF is a work of art that's worthy of an artist"

The Sigma BF marries these principles perfectly; the camera, in Yamaki's words, is "radically minimalist" – not just in looks, but in use. Gone is the clutter of buttons and dials and switches and hatches. This is a camera stripped of all the fat, bloat and excess. A camera that gives you exactly what you need to take pictures and gets rid of absolutely everything else.

I thought about it and decided not to, as my interest is in video and the focus here is on perfect stills.