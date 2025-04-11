Extend the life of older tech with this Bluetooth transmitter for just $42.97

TL;DR: Empower non-Bluetooth tech with wireless capabilities when you get the EVE II Bluetooth Transmitter & Receiver for $42.97.

Give new life to your older tech when you use the EVE II Bluetooth Transmitter & Receiver to turn them wireless. Plug directly into older devices with 3.5mm AUX plugs and pair TVs, entertainment systems, and even in-flight headphone jacks with wireless headphones through Bluetooth. Upgrade tech without buying new when you add this transmitter for $42.97 (reg. $59).

Go wireless on TVs, CD players, and airplane jacks

Modern tech is built with Bluetooth transmitters inside. The EVE II allows you to plug one in on the outside of older, non-wireless tech and get the same kind of send/receive capabilities. When you plug the transmitter into the 3.5mm headphone jacks, you're making the device wireless now. But it's not permanent. You can move the transmitter from device to device to make any of your older compatible tech Bluetooth.

The transmitter itself is small and portable, just over 1.5 inches square. The AUX plugs fold down to make it easy to store on the go. Charge it via USB-C for 20 hours of use in transmission mode or 15 in reception mode.

Do your kids want to watch a loud movie on an older TV? No problem when you connect wireless headphones for both of them with EVE II. You can connect two pairs of headphones at once, making this ideal for multiple people listening to the same content on one connection. They enjoy their movie while you enjoy the quiet.

Keep older tech you love going stronger when you connect the EVE II Bluetooth Transmitter and Receiver now for just $42.97.

