Garfield Minus Garfield is the perfect parody comic for today

Dan Walsh's Garfield Minus Garfield is a brilliant parody of Garfield comics in which he has removed the crotchety cat from every panel. The result highlights "the existential angst of a certain young Mr. Jon Arbuckle," as Walsh explains it.

"It is a journey deep into the mind of an isolated young everyman as he fights a losing battle against loneliness and depression in a quiet American suburb."

I had forgotten about Garfield Minus Garfield until Hacker News reminded me.

And indeed, this is the Garfield we need right now—that is, no Garfield.

image: Garfield Minus Garfield

p.s. Garfield creator Jim Davis likes it too.

