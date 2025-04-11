Garfield Minus Garfield is the perfect parody comic for today

Dan Walsh's Garfield Minus Garfield is a brilliant parody of Garfield comics in which he has removed the crotchety cat from every panel. The result highlights "the existential angst of a certain young Mr. Jon Arbuckle," as Walsh explains it.
"It is a journey deep into the mind of an isolated young everyman as he fights a losing battle against loneliness and depression in a quiet American suburb."
I had forgotten about Garfield Minus Garfield until Hacker News reminded me.
And indeed, this is the Garfield we need right now—that is, no Garfield.
p.s. Garfield creator Jim Davis likes it too.
Previously:
• Garfield without Garfield's thought-bubbles