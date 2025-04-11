Marjorie Taylor Greene somehow knew exactly when to buy the dip

While American retirement savings went up in smoke last week, Georgia's own QAnon Queen, Marjorie Taylor Greene, was busy snagging shares of Lululemon, Dell, and Amazon right when Trump's tariff tantrum sent them plummeting 40%. Quite the timing for someone who'd spent the previous month tweeting "Tariffs are a powerful proven source of leverage to protect our national interests."
From AP:
Data from a required three-page financial holdings document doesn't disclose exactly how much she paid for the stocks, only ranges and dates.
But however much she spent, some of her bets are working out so far, at least as of Wednesday's close.
RH, formerly called Restoration Hardware, is Greene's clear winner. It jumped more than a third since since Friday's close when she bought it after a stunning collapse in price that shook even the head of the furniture retailer.
"Oh, sh…!," said RH CEO Gary Friedman in a conference call last week as the stock plunged.
Greene's discount-shopping adventures have caught Democrats' attention, with Rep. Gregorio Casar demanding answers about MTG's suspiciously well-timed stock spree following Trump's tariff tantrum. While Greene's office dismissed the insider trading allegations as "utterly absurd," her perfectly-timed purchases have raised more red flags than a Chinese military parade. Something tells me her financial advisor's crystal ball might need a congressional subpoena.
