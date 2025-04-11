Plumber re-clogs drain after client refuses to pay bill

A restauranteur in Evansville, Indiana, disputed a plumber's bill after the worker had to return to repeat an unclogging: the second call out was not only billed for, but with an upcharge. Thusly stiffed, the plumber returned to re-clog the drain.

After refusing to pay the second bill, restaurant surveillance cameras showed the plumber returning the next morning to re-clog the pipes. "The following day, we received a text message saying that he's on our property," Sanders said. "He put a balloon into our grease trap, and he's not going to remove it until we pay." Texts exchanged between the parties show the restaurant owners were given about an hour to pay their bill before the plumber would leave for the weekend. "If we were to leave the balloon in there, it would overflow the restaurant with water, dirty water from the grease trap," Sanders said. "Basically, we would've had to shut down."

You call, you pay. I suppose the plumber committed a crime, but the cops didn't care, which is certainly for the best.

That said, "You did a terrible job and I'd like you to come and do it again," is my favorite American trait. The perfect customers. There should be a statue of an American angrily calling someone on the phone with this quote on a brass plaque (with one of the quote marks reversed, perhaps, or an extra space in a word.)

