Professor Lars Schmitz explains the evolution of eyes in the animal kingdom

This video from Wired shows every type of eye in the animal kingdom. All kinds of eye facts are covered. For example, the video explains why some animals have horizontal pupils, while others have vertical ones. Predators often have vertical pupils to stalk their prey, while prey have horizontal pupils to gain a wide scope of vision so they can spot potential threats to their safety. We also learn why some bugs have such big eyes, how fish eyes work, and much more.

This 36 minute video was a lot of fun to watch during my workout on the treadmill this morning. I didn't know much about different species' eyes at all before watching it. Now, I understand a bit more about why different animals have the eye shapes and features that they do. My human eyes feel pretty boring after learning about all the cool types of eyes on this planet.

From YouTube: Professor Lars Schmitz joins WIRED to guide us through a giant tree of life mapping the evolution of eyes in the animal kingdom: how they work, why they've taken the form they have, and the evolutionary advantages they've unlocked across species.



