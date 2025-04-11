Restaurant owner floods building with clean water to block dirty floodwater — here's why it works

A clever restaurant owner flooded his own building with clean water to prevent dirty flood water from seeping in. During the recent flooding in Georgia, the restaurant wonder had to act fast. This was far too much water for sandbags to keep out, and the flood waters were quickly rising. The restaurant owner's way of keeping the muddy water out is not something many would think to do, but it clearly works.

Dealing with rooms full of mud after a flood is an exhausting thing. Although this restaurant owner still has to deal with the stress of a water filled room, it saves time when the flood is over and you don't have to deal with all the grime left behind from the floodwater. When the video shows the clear difference between the inside and outside water, it makes a lot of sense why the restaurant owner did this.

From YouTube:

"The owners of Captain's Quarters Riverside Grille in Prospect, Kentucky, have taken an unusual approach to protect their riverfront restaurant from floodwaters. Faced with rising waters from the Ohio River over the weekend, they filled the building with freshwater to keep out the silty floodwater."



