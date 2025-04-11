The Ten Commandments featuring music by the Flaming Lips and Los Lobos

In celebration of the Jewish holiday of Passover which starts tomorrow night, I suggest watching The Ten Commandments, Cecil B. DeMille's 1923 epic silent film version of the biblical Exodus story. (The full movie also includes a separate modern story that I never bothered to watch.) The parting of the Red Sea sequence is absolutely magnificent and worth the cost of admission alone.

The version below features a new score by Steven Drozd of the Flaming Lips, Steve Berlin of Los Lobos, and drummer Scott Amendola, produced by my pal and BB contributor David Katznelson, executive director of Jewish arts and culture organization Reboot!

As you may recall, back in 2017 archaeologists excavated the "Lost City of DeMille," the Egyptian set for the film buried for almost 100 years in the sand dunes of Santa Barbara County, California.

Previously:

• A Passover Haggadah: As Commented Upon by Elie Wiesel and Illustrated by Mark Podwal

• Amazing Rube Goldberg machine tells the Passover story

• Watch Nina Paley and Theodore Gray's fantastic embroidered animation for Passover song

• Idelsohn Society's Passover music compilation

• Marijuana is kosher for Passover