Up-close mosquito feeding video is gross, fascinating, and totally unforgettable

This video makes me itch: up-close footage of a mosquito drinking someone's blood is the kind of thing that I can't stand watching, but somehow can't look away from because it's totally fascinating. The video shows a crystal clear view of a mosquito inserting its proboscis into a guy's arm.

The creepiest part of the video to me is watching the mosquitos body grow plump with the man's blood as it feasts. After it had its fill, it flew off his arm in the blink of an eye, leaving a big red mark behind. Seeing this unforgivable act up close just reminds me of the grudge I hold deep in my heart towards every mosquito who has left me itching and sleepless.

Mosquito searches for a place on the arm sticks its a sting and drinks blood out of man. From these blood-sucking insects to our regret, none of the repellents we had with us helped, and all we had left – videoshoots these bloodsucking insects drinking blood from us :) Extreme close-up of Mosquito sucking human blood. Macro shot closeup of small female mosquito biting the skin of a person. Northern house mosquito or Common house mosquito (Culex pipiens), Extreme close-up shot

Here are some weird mosquito facts: Only female mosquitoes bite, because they need blood to develop their eggs. Boy mosquitos just sip on nectar. They're also attracted to CO₂. Your breath lures them close, and the more you exhale, the easier they find you. As much as you may despise them, Mosquitoes have one up on you because they have been around for over 100 million years.

