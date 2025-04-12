3 days left! Snag this $33 H&R Block deal and file your federal and state taxes in time

TL;DR: Stop procrastinating and tackle your taxes with help from H&R Block Tax Software Deluxe, now $32.99 (reg. $59) with code FILEEASY.

You do realize you only have a few days left to file your taxes, right? If you need a sign to stop procrastinating, let it be this deal on the H&R Block Tax Software that helps you file your federal and state taxes.

Right now, the H&R Block Tax Software Deluxe and State 2024 for Windows and Mac is on sale for just $32.99 (reg. $59) with code FILEEASY. But you'll want to act fast; codes are limited.

Enjoy peace of mind as you file your federal and state taxes for one low price

You don't have to be an accountant to file your own taxes. H&R Block Tax Software includes step-by-step guidance that anyone from students to freelancers to investors can take advantage of, even if it's their first time filing.

It's easy to import a W-2, 1099, or 1098. And if you have past filings on Quicken or TurboTax, it's easy to import those too. Once you've got all your documents, H&R Block walks you through 350 credits and deductions to receive the best refund possible, thanks to their real-time refund results.

Income reporting assistance is included, so if you have money from investments, stocks, home sales, or retirement, you'll get guidance for that as well.

If you get stumped, the help center is filled with over 13,000 searchable articles to get answers. And you don't need to worry about making a mistake and getting in trouble with the IRS — H&R Block offers built-in accuracy checks and audit support to experience peace of mind as you file.

Tackle your taxes with the H&R Block Tax Software Deluxe and State for $32.99 with code FILEEASY until codes run out!.

H&R Block Tax Software Deluxe + State 2024 for Windows/Mac [Online Code] – $39.99

