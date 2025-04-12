Gas station sign says "cold bee" and it only gets funnier from there

I've watched this video countless times now, and it still hasn't stopped making me laugh. When two dudes at a gas station try to read a moving digital sign, they first read the words "cold bee" out loud. One of the guys says "cold bee!? Warm him up, give him a blanket!".

When the sign moves, it suddenly says "old beer". Both of the dudes say "OLD BEER!?" like they're cartoon characters who have just spotted the town villain, named Old Beer. This video has the same flavor as early viral YouTube videos that made the internet a fun and silly place.

Obviously, the sign is trying to say "cold beer". I hope the gas station never fixes the sign. This video somehow made my morning way better.

