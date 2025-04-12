The hottest exclusive club: Sam's Club membership now just $25

TL;DR: You can get a Sam's Club membership half off for the first year right now; just $25.

Want to take your fam out to a members only club? Sam's Club is the place to see and be seen and save money. Mainly, save money. And you will save with awesome pricing on groceries, household goods, and family-friendly activities. Become an exclusive member for half-price when you get a Sam's Club 1-Year Membership with Auto-Renew for just $25 (reg. $50).

Exclusive wallet upgrade

It's no secret financial markets are up and down right now. To survive the uncertainty, you've got to take savings where you can find them, and you'll find a bunch of them at Sam's Club. Save on bulk buys for your fridge and pantry to keep more money in your wallet.

Thanks to Sam's limited-item business model, you'll find each product is handpicked for quality. This applies to the milk, bread, and peppers in the grocery section as much as the discounted technology and furniture stocked in other aisles. Save on things you use a lot of, like diapers and paper towels.

Sam's Club prescription discounts can help you save on some of the most expensive medical buys in your life. Find savings outside of the club, as well, when you use your Sam's Club membership to find discounts on hotel books or car rentals for travel. Save on event tickets or movie tickets with Sam's, too. From health to fun, Sam's Club can help you afford what you need and want the most.

Go exclusive and buy into a Sam's Club 1-Year membership when you snap up this deal for just $25 (auto-renews next year at full price).

