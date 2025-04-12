These playlists will help you cook perfect pasta

The next time you cook pasta, don't bother with a kitchen timer, just hit play on one of these playlists—each one is precisely timed to match the cook time of a particular variety of pasta.

The "Playlist Timer" tool was created by Publicis Italy and is a collaboration between Spotify and the pasta company Barilla. It was designed to help people cook their pasta for the proper amount of time to reach the perfect al dente status. Food Network provides more details:

The eight playlists range from nine to 11 minutes in length depending on the pasta shape in question and are typically a mixture of popular Italian songs as well as tunes that are familiar to American listeners. Case in point? The "Timeless Emotion Fusilli" playlist, which clocks in at 11 minutes and four seconds, includes The Beatles' classic "Help," as well as the track "Il Pescatore" by Italian singer-songwriter Fabrizio De André. That playlist also has three additional songs.

I listened to several of the playlists, including the 9-minute-long "Mixtape Spaghetti," the 10-minute-long "Moody Day Linguini," and the 11-minute-long "Boom Bap Fusilli." They're all pretty good, I have to admit, but the Boom Bap Fusilli was definitely my favorite, because it features MF DOOM's song "Lemon Grass." That was an unexpected delight, for sure!

Listen to the playlist here. And have fun cooking up your next batch of pasta!