Cholera-infested holy water expels more than demons

If your faith enriches your life and hurts no one, I'm glad you have it as a source of comfort (God knows we need it right now.) But maybe, if you're on a pilgrimage to a holy site in an area that's full of cholera, leave the holy water alone. According to infectious disease watchdog Eurosurveillance, seven European tourists who visited a well named for St. George of Cappadocia were dinged with a serious bout of cholera. Those affected either drank holy water from the well (just don't) or, splashed it on their faces (give that a pass as well.)

From Eurosurveillance:

The current cholera outbreak in Ethiopia started in August 2022, and by 9 February 2025, a total of 58,381 cases and 726 deaths had been reported. On 6 February 2025, a resurgence of the cholera outbreak was reported in the Amhara region with 163 cases and three deaths. One contamination source was identified at the Bermel Giorgis (also spelled 'Georgis') holy well, in the Quara district. The holy well is a site of pilgrimage attracting visitors from across the globe where rituals such as cleansing with holy water 'tsebel' are undertaken. The holy water is consumed or used for bathing for physical or spiritual healing. Although it is not sold commercially, it can be taken home by pilgrims.

So, it would seem that in some instances, it's not just demons that holy water can drive out. It works a treat on poop and vomit, too.

Three German citizens and four British nationals were sideswiped with sickness after being in contact with the water. An unfortunate irony, as a visit to Bermel Giorgis is meant to provide "…healing and peace for body and mind." (Image via Wikipedia Commons)

Previously:

• Sacred Seltzer is a new booze made with blessed Holy Water

• New age holy water

• Catholic church dumped holy water from airplane onto the town below