Clean out your photo boxes: Kodak Slide N Scan now $179.99

TL;DR: Transform old negatives and slides into enhanced digital photos in just a few steps with the Kodak Slide N Scan for $179.99 (reg. $224).

Take back your closet space when you clear out boxes of photos after digitizing them with the Kodak Slide N Scan. Feed slides and film negatives directly into the scanner to bring new life to old memories. Typically $224, the Slide N Scan is now just $179.99.

Old memories, new storage

If you've got a bunch of boxes and film negatives that have been kicking around your storage for the last 30 years, it's time to bring your memories into the modern era and digitize them. With the Kodak Slide N Scan, it couldn't be easier to stack your old negatives or slides, slot them through the quick-feed tray, and watch them get scanned into bright digital versions of your cherished memories.

The Slide N Scan has a 5-inch Liquid-Crystal display screen built right into the scanner, so you can check each scan as it progresses. The scanner has a 14MP image sensor (which can be enhanced up to 22MP) that can digitize color or black-and-white film and slides. Adjust the color or rotate images to get the best out of your scans. Hook the film scanner up to a TV or computer to view it on a larger screen as you go.

Digitizing is as simple as loading the film and pressing a button, making it a perfect solution for even non-techies. You don't have to feel bad about discarding old printed copies that may have faded or been damaged. And now it's easier than ever to share pre-internet memories with friends and loved ones on social media.

Ditch the boxes crowded with old photos and negatives when you get the Kodak Slide N Scan for just $179.99.

Kodak Slide N Scan Film & Slide Scanner – $179.99

See Deal

StackSocial prices subject to change.

See other items in the shop.