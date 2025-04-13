Dating sim lets you date your own existential dread and fridge

If nothing else, it's the most unique dating simulator concept since the one that does your taxes for you. Date Everything! (exclamation mark mandatory, I assume) allows you to do just that. There are a solid hundred fully-voiced household appliances, abstract concepts, and facets of your own mind that you can cozy up to after being blessed with magic love glasses (or just undiagnosed mental illness).

In the first five seconds of this trailer, a character announces their incredulity at your "magic date furniture f*ck glasses", which about sums up how I feel in the face of this concept – but if nothing else, it looks fun. Much like the Nintendo Switch 2, it drops this June, and unlike the Switch 2, it won't cost $450.

