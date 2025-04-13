Get up close and personal with Peanut the beaver

Did you celebrate International Beaver Day last week? If you missed it, don't worry—pretty much every day is a great day to learn about beavers and to watch some adorable beaver content!

To help facilitate this celebration, I'm sharing this adorable video that the San Diego Zoo posted in honor of International Beaver Day on April 7. Check out the cutest beaver named Peanut snacking away on a variety of delicious treats, including sweet potato, kibble, and more. What makes this particular clip especially wonderful is the extreme close-up view we get of Peanut's paws. I had no idea beaver paws were so dang precious! I love watching her peek up over the tree stump to grab each snack with her giant paws and then duck back down to gobble them up, just to pop up and repeat the entire process for the next treat. As San Diego Zoo posted, "no snack is safe from Peanut's paws!"

In the responses to the Zoo's Instagram post, someone commented, "They say never meet your heroes but I met Peanut and she was everything and more in person. She is beauty, she is grace." And San Diego Zoo cleverly quipped back, "She has snack crumbs on her face!"

See more of Peanut and her other pals on the San Diego Zoo Instagram.

And learn all about beavers and International Beaver Day on the Beavers: Wetlands & Wildlife (BWW) website. BWW is a tax-exempt international educational nonprofit whose mission includes helping people "learn about the beaver, a keystone species that restores and maintains wetlands, the land's most beneficial ecosystem." BWW designated April 7 as "International Beaver Day" back in 2009, and every year since has used the occasion to celebrate the "four-footed engineers' contribution to a healthy environment." Thanks, beavers and BWW!