One-man skits about the restaurant industry are painfully accurate

In my humble opinion, restaurant workers of all types aren't respected enough. Front of house, back of house, wherever – it's too often considered a stepping stone rather than a place anyone would actually want to stay. Be nicer to your waiters, or they may start a massively popular YouTube channel complaining about you. That's just what comedian Drew Talbert has done, leveraging his 23 years(!!) as a waiter to deliver flawlessly written and painfully agonizing sketch comedy. Bistro Huddy may not be a real place, but at the same time, it's real enough to hit where it hurts.

The most impressive part of the entire thing is how fluidly Talbert is able to slip into each character – it may just be the same guy in a bunch of different wigs, but the nuances of the performance almost make me believe they're all different people. Those 23 years are on display in every little idiosyncrasy – if you've ever worked a restaurant, you'll recognize the cast of characters instantly.