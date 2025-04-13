This Microsoft deadline is approaching : Upgrade to Windows 11 now for $14.97

TL;DR: Upgrade to Windows 11 Pro with this discounted $14.97 license before the end-of-support deadline for Windows 10.

Still rocking a Windows 10 PC? Props to you for sustainability and saving money by making your PC last, but the deadline for Windows 10 support is fast approaching later this year. It's time to upgrade to Windows 11 and snag a new license for Microsoft Windows 11 Pro for just $14.97 (reg. $199.99).

The modern computing experience of Windows 11

When you upgrade to Windows 11, you upgrade to a modern digital experience. The Windows user interface has been completely revamped to be more intuitive and downright prettier. Even the least technically inclined will find navigation easier and more fluid.

You'll also benefit from improved entertainment features and Windows Security upgrades. Families can adjust parental controls for safe computer use and take advantage of fun gaming options thanks to DirectX 12 Ultimate graphics.

Microsoft Copilot, the new AI assistant, comes integrated with Windows 11 Pro. Ask it questions for fast, researched answers. Generate imagery or writing for everything from family art projects to professional emails. Interested in tweaking something on your PC or website? Ask Copilot to help generate code fixes or suggestions.

Sure, the end-of-support deadline is looming for Windows 10. But that's not the only reason to upgrade to Windows 11 with this deal. This one-time Microsoft Windows 11 Pro purchase gets you a license that can last as long as your hardware. That means you're locking down access to a modernized PC, better multimedia options, improved security, and top-quality graphics at a fraction of the original cost.

Get this Microsoft Windows 11 Pro license for just $14.97 and bring your PC into the modern era.

Microsoft Windows 11 Pro – $14.97

See Deal

StackSocial prices subject to change.

See other items in the shop.