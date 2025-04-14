2 U.S. students thrown into Danish prison over Uber misunderstanding (video)

Two spring breakers are behind bars — locked up for 23 hours a day in Copenhagen — after what sounds like a misunderstanding with an Uber driver.

The two young men — one who is a student at Miami University in Ohio — got into an Uber before realizing they had given the wrong address. The pair had allegedly paid for the ride, but jumped out of the car to catch a new Uber. It wasn't until they tried boarding a plane to go back to the United States that police showed up to arrest them.

"I woke up to a text message that said, 'Mom, I'm in prison in Copenhagen,'" said Sara Buchen-Ray, one of the student's moms. (See video below, posted by 6ABC.)

The two students are St. Ignatius College Prep alumni who were visiting friends for spring break in Denmark…What transpired next is why they have been in prison for nearly two weeks, they say. … The Uber driver accused [20-year-old Owen] Ray and his friend of not paying for the ride, but receipts show they did. "The Uber driver first says, 'I'm going to call the police,' and you can hear them saying, 'We've done nothing wrong. Call the police,'" his mother said. Buchen-Ray says this is all according to a video played in a Danish court hearing this week. Ray's mother said she gets to speak with him on the phone one day a week and visit him one day a week. — CBS News

The students have been locked up for two weeks, and are supposed to remain in prison for at least another 10 days — but with a five-day Easter holiday in the mix, it could be longer.

