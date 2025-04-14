Browse the web safely and ad-free for life with this $35 VPN

TL;DR: Unlock the internet with a lifetime subscription to OysterVPN, available now for the best price on the web at just $34.99 (reg. $199).

Want to use the internet as it was intended? For truly free browsing without geographical restrictions, ads, or prying eyes, you'll need OysterVPN.

OysterVPN lets you connect to servers in over 33 countries and includes an ad-blocking component, making it an excellent option. Right now, you can get a lifetime subscription to OysterVPN for just $34.99, $165 off the regular price, and the best deal you'll find online.

One payment for a lifetime of online privacy

OysterVPN offers more than 262 servers in over 33 countries for you to choose from, all of which offer secure access to the web and the ability to browse without borders.

Want to see what Netflix is like in a different country? Whether you're trying to access an exotic version of a favorite TV show or you're just curious about what's on Hulu across the world, OysterVPN can help you access this blocked content with a few clicks.

An ad-blocking component prevents annoying ads and pop-ups from distracting you online. You'll have zero ads and zero restrictions on data consumption for binge-watching, browsing, and playing games.

All these entertaining perks are great, but that's not all OysterVPN is good for. It also protects your privacy thanks to powerful AES 256-bit encryption that secures your internet traffic. An internet kill switch also protects your data and IP address if the VPN connection breaks.

While some VPN options can be sketchy about logging, OysterVPN follows a strict zero-logs policy. They won't record or spy on your activity.

You can use this lifetime subscription on up to 10 devices simultaneously, so it's great to safeguard the devices in your home and keep your whole family's internet activities secure.

Ditch internet restrictions and ads with a lifetime subscription to OysterVPN, available now for the best price on the web at just $34.99 (reg. $199).

OysterVPN: VPN Lifetime Subscription – $30.99

See Deal

StackSocial prices subject to change.

See other items in the shop.