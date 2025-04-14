Caseless phones become status symbol for attention-seeking rich

Attention seekers have discovered an exciting new way to broadcast their financial security: raw-dogging their $1200 smartphones.

These brave tech bros are boldly declaring that phone cases are for the poors. "I have expensive pants too, should I wear an extra pair of pants to protect them?" asks startup CEO Yousef Ali, apparently unaware that pants typically cost less than a month's mortgage payment.

The Beeb's Thomas Germain spent a month testing this lifestyle choice, watching his phone bounce off various surfaces like a Trump Jr failing upward. His display survived, protected by something called Gorilla Glass, which sounds like a rejected Dwayne Johnson movie title but is actually some fancy ion-bath science that helps phones survive drops from over 6 feet. That's assuming you don't hit that one magic angle that turns your iPhone into a $1200 abstract art installation.

Germain went back to using a case, presumably because he enjoys having both a working phone and food in his refrigerator.

