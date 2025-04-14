Fantasy goes Western in The Malevolent Seven: angels, demons, and dust (book review)

Sebastien de Castell's "The Malevolent Seven" takes the "ragtag bunch of ne're do-wells doing good" theme of a legendary Western and applies it to a wonderfully built fantasy world.

Mercenaries are jerks, but the Gods are bigger ones. Spellcaster Cade Ombra is a disillusioned, fallen justiciar, once inspired by the song of the holy in his head, but now knowing everyone, even the gods, is just looking out for themselves. Clinging to his perverse sense of right and wrong, Cade draws together a force of similarly broken and broken-down spellcasters to save the world, only to find his client is dead, and he's gonna have to do it for free.

Malevolent Seven was a quick read and a lot of fun. I'd been holding on to the book for a while, but seeing as the next in the series, creatively named the Malevolent Eight, is about to release — I felt it was time.

