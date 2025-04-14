"I have a this active measles virus — I just wanna stab everybody" — Jon Hamm steals show as unhinged RFK Jr on SNL

The White Lotus is back in the public consciousness after Season 3 clued everyone in to the fact that yes, Walton Goggins is hot. Hairline alone does not make a man. When something is popular, Saturday Night Live will naturally latch onto it, and it is through this symbiotic relationship that we've been given The White Potus. SNL is no stranger to spoofs of this particular show, but swapping out entitled white people with entitled white people who are running this country is a stroke of genius.

As is so often the case, though, Jon Hamm as RFK Jr. is the standout. Never let it be said he doesn't commit – he brings the exact kind of manic energy one would expect from someone with a worm in his brain… that is inexplicably in charge of this country's health. At this point, all you can really do is laugh.

