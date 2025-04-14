Live man has sex with dead body on NYC subway

Authorities in New York City are looking for a man seen on video performing sex acts on a corpse on the subway. Their belief is that the body "may have been on the train for hours" before it was made use of by the traveler, who one imagines couldn't believe his luck.

According to the sources, the investigation started with the discovery of a body on the train at Whitehall Station early Wednesday. Police immediately reviewed MTA subway cameras and found footage of the acts. Sources say the suspect performed or tried to perform various sex acts on the body, and that he would wait for moments when the train car was empty to pursue his attack. It's believed the entire assault, which sources say involved pulling the body from the train seat to the floor, took several minutes.

I guess not everyone likes the new map.

Previously:

• New York City's AI chatbot advises businesses to steal tips from workers

• Watch New York City's new nuclear war PSA

• New York City's hottest takes